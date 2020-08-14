Siddhant Chaturvedi Posts Throwback Video of Him Dancing With Sushant Singh Rajput to Chikni Chameli

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared a throwback video from his college days where he can be seen shaking a leg with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The "Gully Boy" actor posted the video on his verified Instagram account on Thursday evening, where he can be seen dancing to the beats of "Chikni Chameli" with Sushant after winning a competition in his college days. Sushant was the special guest at the competition along with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

While the two dance, Jacqueline stands beside them, clapping and cheering them.

Siddhant's post translates to: "I was in college, pursuing B. Com along with the usual combo CA. I had taken part in a national talent hunt. I won the competition and we both danced together. My confidence skyrocketed after that. I along with my family could not sleep that night. The stage was reverberating with my name that too in the voice of Sushant Singh Rajput! It is then that my parents realised that I have a special factor and gave me permission to pursue a career in acting. That was my first win, my beginning. These days also I cannot sleep. I have watched this video a thousand times and thought whether I should share it or not. Then I thought both brothers have danced their hearts out, this video demands to be shared. @sushantsinghrajput."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. On the same day, Siddhant had shared a photograph from the competition where he is seen posing with Sushant and Jacqueline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on Jun 14, 2020 at 6:37am PDT

Siddhant had captioned: "Ye Photo bohot khaas hai, Socha tha ki jab phir kabhi milengey toh dikhaunga aur poochunga - Aap ko yaad hai?! Main wahi ladka hun. Yanhi se mera safar shuru hua tha, aur aap usme hamesha rahengey bhai. @sushantsinghrajput (This photo is very special. I had thought that the next time we meet I will show this photo to you and ask you, do you remember me, I am that boy, my journey begin from here and you will always be a part of it my brother)."