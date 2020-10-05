Siddhant Chaturvedi Praises Ananya Panday's New Film Khaali Peeli in Typical Gully Boy Style

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is in the spotlight these days as her new movie Khaali Peeli released last week. The movie also stars actor Ishaan Khatter. Garnering praise for its typical Bollywood feels, the movie has a new fan from the industry, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Chaturvedi took to Instagram Stories to praise the movie in his typical Gully Boy style as he called it “Ek Numberrr! Seeti maar picture Dekho!" Chaturvedi is working with Panday in their next movie, which is directed by Shakun Batra. The movie also stars actor Deepika Padukone who was shooting for the movie in Goa last month.

Chaturvedi will also be seen with Khatter and Katrina Kaif in their upcoming movie Phone Bhoot. Khatter’s brother and actor Shahid Kapoor had also promoted the latter’s movie through his Instagram Stories. Sharing a link to the movie, Kapoor wished the team of Khaali Peeli a successful run.

In the movie, Ishaan essays the role of a taxi driver named Blackie since he sells movie tickets in black and Ananya is a dancer named Pooja.

Khaali Peeli was scheduled to release on June 12, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film could not be released in theatres and was instead made available on OTT platform for the audience. The movie can be watched on Zee Plex.

After her performance in Khaali Peeli, Panday will be seen opposite Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda. The movie, directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, is tentatively titled Fighter. This will be Panday’s first movie in Tollywood.

This year, Khatter also made his television debut with the six-part BBC drama A Suitable Boy, directed by Mira Nair, who has also directed critically-acclaimed international hits such as Salaam Bombay, Monsoon Wedding and The Namesake.