Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Siddhant Chaturvedi Recalls Make Out Session With Gully Boy Co-Star Ranveer Singh

Life of rapper Naved Shaikh, popular by his stage name Naezy, along with Divine's (Vivian Fernandes) served as an inspiration for the script of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.

IANS

Updated:November 12, 2019, 11:32 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Siddhant Chaturvedi Recalls Make Out Session With Gully Boy Co-Star Ranveer Singh
Actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi on Gully Boy’s poster.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi says he has "emotionally made-out" with his Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. "We had a different moment. He hugged me and I have cried, he has kissed me, he has hugged me. Proper make-out session in middle of, PVR Juhu. Yes, I have emotionally made-out with Ranveer Singh," Siddhant said while recalling a moment from the screening of Gully Boy in Mumbai.

Life of rapper Naved Shaikh, popular by his stage name Naezy, along with Divine's (Vivian Fernandes) served as an inspiration for the script of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.

Siddhant was seen as MC Sher in Gully Boy, in which Ranveer's character used rap as a tool to express his views on society and life in Dharavi, one of the largest slums of Asia. The film is India's official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards. It also stars Alia Bhatt.

In an episode of Neha Dhupia's #NoFilterNeha Season 4, Siddhant opened up about his bond with Ranveer, calling him very intelligent and disciplined. "I remember watching Band Baaja Baaraat when I was in college. That time it was Yash Raj launching a new boy. I'm looking at him and I am really inspired because he has just made it solely on his talent and his vision. We don't see his intelligent side much, but, you know he is very intelligent and he's very disciplined. He's just amazing," he said, adding that he has learnt a lot from Ranveer.

"He aces every accent, he aces every body language. So, that's something that I learnt from him. I had a different voice, I had a different lingo in this film so I used to take notes from him. I was like how do you do it? So he told me 'you keep recording on your voice memo whenever you are reading it out and you keep trying variations in that. And maintain consistency, bro. Be careful of that'," he added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram