Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals He is Dating Someone: 'She Knows I Can't Do Better Than Her'

After essaying an intense role in Gehraiyaan, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently basking in the success of the romantic drama. The Shakun Batra-directed film talks about relationship choices, consequences and so much more. That being said, recently, in an interaction with Elle magazine, the actor opened up about his love life, hinting that he is in a committed relationship with someone.

Despite enjoying a legion of female fan following, the Gehraiyaan actor says he is a one-woman man. As per the report, Siddhant is in a committed relationship, but while opening up about the woman he is dating, gthe actor very smartly hid her identity. He only said, “I think she knows I can’t do better than her," and laughed.

Siddhant further revealed that contradictory to his on-screen characters in films like Gully boy and Gehraiyaan, he is a very basic guy and events, films, and magazines make him appear cool. Not just this, but the actor added that in reality, he is very boring and an introvert, and that is why he consciously chooses the roles and the films that are challenging for him.

In addition, Siddhant said that he is not at all adventurous or the guy who attends the music fests. In reality, he is quite the opposite because he revealed that he “likes to sleep, eat mamma’s food, and chill." Siddhant also revealed that he hasn’t watched any film in the last four months, but earlier he used to watch one daily. Siddhant claimed that he doesn’t want to repeat his formula, reported Elle. And adding to this, he revealed that the next character that he will be seen in will be totally opposite to what he has been doing till now.

Next, fans will witness Siddhant’s acting skills in Phone Booth, which is a “whacked-out comedy". Last but not the least, he told Elle that he never watches his own movies, as they make him feel awkward.

