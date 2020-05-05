MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Mother's Quirky Tip Every Tea Lover will Relate to

Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Mother's Quirky Tip Every Tea Lover will Relate to

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram to post a humourous tip by his mother on making tea and the after process-- washing the utensils.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 9:55 AM IST
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who became popular playing MC Sher in Gully Boy, has shared what his mother told him when it comes to brewing a cup of tea.

Siddhant took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph that shows him preparing tea. In the photograph, it is written: "Beta, chai peen ka shauk rakhte ho... Toh bartan dhone ka Khayaal saath lekar chalo. (If you like to have tea, then keep in mind about the dishes.)

He captioned the image: "Maa ne kaha tha beta... (Mother said son...)."

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram

Maa ne kaha tha beta...

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on

On the acting front, Siddhant will be seen in Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Karan Johar's untitled film. In Johar's film, which is being helmed by Shakun Batra, Siddhant will be seen teaming up with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

On the other hand, The YRF production Bunty Aur Babli 2 casts him opposite debutant Mumbai girl Sharvari. The film is directed by Varun Sharma. The movie also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in important roles. It is a sequel to the 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.

