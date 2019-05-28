English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Siddhant Chaturvedi Spills Beans on Dubbing for Chris Hemsworth in Men in Black: International Hindi
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi says dubbing for the Hindi version of the Hollywood film 'Men in Black: International' was not easy.
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram
Loading...
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi says dubbing for the Hindi version of the Hollywood film Men in Black: International was not easy.
Siddhant and Sanya Malhotra have been roped in to lend their voice to the lead characters in the Hindi version of the Hollywood film.
He has lent his voice to the character essayed by Chris Hemsworth, while Sanya has voiced for Tessa Thompson's role.
"It was quite overwhelming to dub for Hemsworth's character. He has got a great voice and to make up for that was a tough challenge," Siddhant told IANS at a press event here.
"But I have added an Indian touch to it for the Indian audience. It will be a fun film," added the actor, who was widely appreciated for his role as MC Sher in Hindi film Gully Boy.
The action-adventure spin-off Men in Black: International introduces two new MIB members: Hemsworth as Agent H and Thompson as Agent M.
Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Men In Black: International in India on June 14 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.
Talking about the franchise, Siddhant said: "It is one of the coolest franchise. It has action and comedy it is one of my favourite franchises. And Hemsworth is in it... it has become more grand. Dubbing for it has been an amazing experience."
The actor picked a black outfit by Indian designers Shantanu and Nikhil to walk at the red carpet event here.
He is looking forward to meet Hemsworth, and says he will try to make him dance.
Siddhant and Sanya Malhotra have been roped in to lend their voice to the lead characters in the Hindi version of the Hollywood film.
He has lent his voice to the character essayed by Chris Hemsworth, while Sanya has voiced for Tessa Thompson's role.
"It was quite overwhelming to dub for Hemsworth's character. He has got a great voice and to make up for that was a tough challenge," Siddhant told IANS at a press event here.
"But I have added an Indian touch to it for the Indian audience. It will be a fun film," added the actor, who was widely appreciated for his role as MC Sher in Hindi film Gully Boy.
The action-adventure spin-off Men in Black: International introduces two new MIB members: Hemsworth as Agent H and Thompson as Agent M.
Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Men In Black: International in India on June 14 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.
Talking about the franchise, Siddhant said: "It is one of the coolest franchise. It has action and comedy it is one of my favourite franchises. And Hemsworth is in it... it has become more grand. Dubbing for it has been an amazing experience."
The actor picked a black outfit by Indian designers Shantanu and Nikhil to walk at the red carpet event here.
He is looking forward to meet Hemsworth, and says he will try to make him dance.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers
- Kit Harrington's First Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys on 'GoT' is Too Pure
- Arsene Wenger Beats Zinedine Zidane with Neat Turn. Fans Can't Keep Calm
- Let's Talk Freely About Periods. One that Doesn't Begin With 'Have I Stained My Skirt?'
- After The Phantom Taps, OnePlus 7 Pro Users Are Complaining About a New Voice Call Issue
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results