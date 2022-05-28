Siddhant Chaturvedi Strikes Pose in Red Hot Shirt; Rumoured GF Navya Naveli Nanda Reacts

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda are reportedly dating. Siddhant on Friday treated his fans on Instagram with a stylish photo wherein he is striking a candid pose in a red hot shirt. His post garnered a reaction from Navya. In the photo, Siddhant is posing in a red shirt and blue denim teamed with white sneakers. His sunglasses and silver chain complement his overall look. He captioned the post, “Zaroori nahi sab haasil ho,

Kaafi hai bas apni koshish ki baatein ho…”

Although Navya refrained from commenting on the post, she gave a big thumbs-up to Siddhant’s pic by clicking ‘like’ on the post. Fans dropped a series of fire and heart emojis on his pic.

Recently, Navya and Siddhant had fans thinking that they were dating after Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter dropped a comment on his Instagram post. The Gully Boy star shared a picture from his vacation. In the picture, Siddhant was seen sitting on a bench at a hilltop. With the golden hour in sight and the sun shining in the background, Siddhant seemed to be enjoying the moment. Reacting to Siddhant’s latest Instagram post, Navya commented with the sun emoji. Navya’s comment on Siddhant’s post prompted fans to speculate if the two were dating. As one of the fans replied to Navya’s comment, “We know you two are dating.” Another fan commented, “caught red-handed.”

Siddhant was last seen in Shakun Batra’s directorial Gehraiyaan, which also starred Navya’s close friend Ananya Panday. Meanwhile, Navya, who is the founder of the nonprofit organisation Project Naveli, and co-founder of women’s health company, Aaara Health, attended Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor last week. Navya’s paternal grandmother is Ranbir Kapoor’s aunt.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.