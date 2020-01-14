Siddhant Chaturvedi Talks About Rejections on the Basis of Looks, Nepotism

Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi recently opened up about discrimination and nepotism in the industry. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about how he is different from MC Sher, the character he had portrayed in the film, his struggle and nepotism in the industry.

“I am very different from MC Sher, you know, on the basis of physique or my age.” the actor told SpotboyE.

When asked about his initial days of struggle in the industry, the actor said, “They (casting directors) thought I was very unconventional to be a hero. I have tiny eyes and curly hair, and they always saw me as someone cute, or someone from a city like Delhi. No one actually thought that I could be someone from the streets.”

The Inside Edge actor further added, “I really wanted to break that stereotype. Hence, choosing the role of MC Sher was a conscious decision for me.”

Sharing his experience on working with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in his debut movie, Siddhant said, “I was just happy you know. Eating, working and sleeping everyday. Telling my parents that I am working with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt(sic)”

Siddhant Chaturvedi has two big Bollywood films in his kitty. One is the sequel to the 2005 rom-com film Bunty Aur Babli, which starred Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherji in lead roles. The sequel will also star Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji in the cast and is slated to release this year.

the second film is Shakun Batra’s unnamed directorial and will feature Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.