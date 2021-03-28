Siddhant Chaturvedi Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has tested negative for COVID-19, two weeks after contracting the virus. The “Gully Boy" star took to Instagram late Saturday evening and posted a picture of himself with a caption: “COVID negative but still… Keep your distance."

The 27-year-old actor had opened up about his diagnosis on March 14 and informed his fans that he was under home quarantine. Chaturvedi had returned to Mumbai last month after shooting for the horror-comedy “Bhoot Police" in Udaipur, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 6,130 new COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 3,91,791. This was the highest single-day rise in the city since the pandemic began.