Siddhant Chaturvedi's Dad Speechless After Uncle Asked About Actor's Kiss With Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan

The team of Gehraiyaan was recently on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film. The lead cast — Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa — spoke about their movie, enjoyed a few acts by the team and even teased Kapil a little. Now, Kapil Sharma has released an ‘uncensored’ video in which Siddhant spoke about his uncle’s question regarding Siddhant and Deepika’s kiss seen in the trailer.

Gehraiyaan, as we know by now, revolves around infidelity. Deepika’s Alisha and Siddhant’s Zain cheat on their respective partners, making life complicated for all four of them. The actors are seen performing intimate scenes, under the guidance of intimacy director Dar Gai. A few of the scenes featured in the trailer as well.

Talking to Kapil Sharma on the comedy show, Siddhant revealed that the intimate scene led to his father receiving a phone call from a distant uncle. “When the film’s trailer was released, my family got a call from my uncle from our hometown. He asked my dad in Bhojpuri if they (Deepika and Siddhant) actually kissed or was there a mirror placed between the two. My dad was like what do I reply to this. He told us the story, we went into separate rooms to watch the trailer and he’s doing his thing," he said.

The video also featured unseen clips of the team playing Chinese whispers, reading comments together and Shakun Batra talking about his ‘multiple retakes’ argument with Rishi Kapoor.

Watch the video below:

Gehraiyaan skipped the theatrical release and premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video. The film has opened to mixed reviews. The News18 review read, “While Padukone’s performance is just about okay (she is weak in the emotional scenes), Panday is too flippant to make a mark even when she begins to suspect her fiance. Both men are huge disappointments, and they just cannot get into their characters to convey distress."

