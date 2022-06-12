Siddhant Chaturvedi's Insta Post Almost Confirms His Relationship Rumours With Navya Naveli Nanda

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi who was last seen in Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan, is an avid social media user and he often shares glimpses of his personal and professional life on social media. The actor is currently shooting for his next project and he shared an interesting video of his shoot life on social media. Taking to Instagram, the Gully Boy actor posted a clip from the sets of his next film.The video has caught everyone’s attention as it has his rumoured girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda connection. The new posts have almost confirmed the duo’s rumoured relationship.

In the short clip,, Siddhant is seen getting ready in his vanity van. One of his crew members is seen making him wear a chain while he shoots the video. He is seen sporting a white and blue t-shirt styled with a curly hairdo. He wrote in his caption, “Her Noodles.” In no time, his comments section was flooded after fans saw similarities between his and Navya’s social media posts.

Before Siddhant dropped the video with ‘noodle’ caption, Navya took to her Instagram story and shared her pictures with cuppa noodles. Along with it, she wrote, “Made some noodles today.”

Soon after the video was posted by Sidhnath on his social media handle,fans were quick to notice the connection and they thought that the rumoured couple is talking about each other in their posts. One of the fans commented on Sid’s post, “Are you talking about Navya Nanda?” Another fan wrote, “Navya nanda also posted about noodles .”

Siddhanth’s Phone Bhoot co-star Ishaan Khatter, also commented, “Who dis mystery woman .” Everyone was seen dropping Navya’s name on Ishaan’s comment.

Check their posts here:

Recently, Navya and Siddhant made headlines after their videos from Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash went viral. Though the duo didn’t enter the venue together, but they were seen spending time with each other inside. Their dancing video with Shah Rukh Khan went viral from the party.

Meanwhile, speaking on the work front, Siddhant will be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He also has ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline.

