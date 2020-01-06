Take the pledge to vote

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Reply to Ananya Panday Attracts Memes From Twitterati

Ananya Panday had recently said in Rajeev Masand's Newcomers Roundtable 2019 that even star kids have to do a lot of struggle to make it big in Bollywood.

Updated:January 6, 2020, 3:40 PM IST
Siddhant Chaturvedi recently made headlines in Rajeev Masand's Newcomers' Roundtable 2019 when he gave an interesting reply to Ananya Panday. The actress was talking about nepotism and talked about how her father Chunky Panday had never done a Dharma film or gone to Koffee With Karan. To this, Siddhant had said, "Jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).”

His reply won the internet, with people praising Chaturvedi for his apt answer. However, with every newsworthy moment, Twitterati comes up with hilarious memes. This happened to the actors too.

Check out the memes below:

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will work together in Shakun Batra's next, also starring Deepika Padukone. The relationship drama will be produced by Batra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.

