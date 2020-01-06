Siddhant Chaturvedi's Reply to Ananya Panday Attracts Memes From Twitterati

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently made headlines in Rajeev Masand's Newcomers' Roundtable 2019 when he gave an interesting reply to Ananya Panday. The actress was talking about nepotism and talked about how her father Chunky Panday had never done a Dharma film or gone to Koffee With Karan. To this, Siddhant had said, "Jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).”

His reply won the internet, with people praising Chaturvedi for his apt answer. However, with every newsworthy moment, Twitterati comes up with hilarious memes. This happened to the actors too.

Check out the memes below:

Delhi Guy : mujhe aaj office se ghar aane mei 2 ghante lag gaye oh noBengaluru Guy *who spent 2 hours just at Silk Board* : pic.twitter.com/9H3A1mFzeh — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 3, 2020

Rich kid group in class discussing how tickets for new year parties at posh clubs and hotels are all sold out.You and your hostler friends excited about getting shahi paneer and gulab jamun at the hostel mess for 31st dinner pic.twitter.com/UIXrN83lQX — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) January 3, 2020

Climbing stairs to reach Karan Johar' office when the lift is not working pic.twitter.com/dZ8H5n7lIC — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) January 2, 2020

When you have to stand 5 mins in line at Starbucks. Bandra and South Delhi girls- pic.twitter.com/9luZiqGEJa — Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) January 2, 2020

HR after sharing morning motivation quotes on LinkedIn: pic.twitter.com/JPhoKuBiB4 — Kaabira. (@KaabiraSpeaking) January 3, 2020

Topper : I missed scoring 100 out of 100 by just 1 markMe after scoring 33 marks : pic.twitter.com/G6lMhWYxWs — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 3, 2020

Bandra East to Bandra West pic.twitter.com/rhuaFBsevq — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 3, 2020

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will work together in Shakun Batra's next, also starring Deepika Padukone. The relationship drama will be produced by Batra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.

