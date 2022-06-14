Siddhanth Kapoor Issues Statement After Interrogation By Bengaluru Police, Says 'I Am Cooperating'

Actor and DJ Siddhanth Kapoor was arrested on Monday for alleged consumption of drugs in Bengaluru. However, he was granted bail on the same day and was called for interrogation by Bengaluru police today i.e on June 14. After being grilled by the cops at the city’s Ulsoor police station, Siddhant has now issued a statement mentioning he is cooperating with the investigation.

“I was at the hotel and there was an investigation going on. I have been cooperating. The Bangalore police have been really good, they are doing a great job. They should continue what they are doing to save many lives,” he said as quoted by The Times of India.

Meanwhile, Siddhanth’s lawyer Praveen Muguli also talked about how the offenses under which he was arrested were bailable ones. “The alleged offenses are bailable in nature. Yesterday he (Siddhanth) was released on bail. Today he came for statement. The police have recorded the statement. He will cooperate and he will come for investigation purposes. Anytime he’s asked to come, he will corporate with the police,” he said.

However, the lawyer also refused to share any details related to the case saying the matter is under investigation. “The matter is under investigation. I can’t say anything now. If this really happened, police will file a charge sheet. (Right now) he is cooperating for the investigation,” he added.

For the unversed, Siddhanth was detained by the Bengaluru Police on Monday for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night. He was reportedly partying at a hotel on MG Road, where the police conducted a raid on the basis of a tip-off. “Siddhanth Kapoor’s medical shows he had consumed drugs. We have already arrested him and are following the procedure. We will be sending him to judicial custody,” Bheema Shankar Gulled, Deputy Commissioner of Police for East Bengaluru told news agency ANI.

