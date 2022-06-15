No Travel Restrictions on Siddhanth Kapoor After Getting Bail in Drugs Case: 'I've Been Cooperating'

Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor, who was one among the five accused in the drug case at the rave party conducted on 12th June at The Park hotel, appeared before the Bengaluru police on Tuesday as part of the investigation and for recording his statement. The actor claimed that he smoked a cigarette given by someone and didn’t consume any drugs. He also claimed that he had been to Bengaluru many times but attended such parties only thrice.

Police sources have accused the actor of having tested positive for the consumption of cocaine. The police have also recovered 7 packets of MDMA tablets from a dustbin in the pub which was raided.

After his questioning, Siddhanth thanked the Bengaluru Police and assured them of cooperating and appearing as and when asked. “I was booked to play at the park hotel. There was an investigation going on and they took me here. I have been cooperating and I have been answering all the questions and if they ever need me back I will come back. The Bangalore Police has really been good and they must continue doing a good job”, said Siddhanth Kapoor.

As the matter is still under investigation, the legal team member of Siddhanth Kapoor said it would be too early to speak on the case but claimed that Siddhanth has no restrictions on travel.

“Siddhanth Kapoor is been given a station bail but the matter is still under investigation but he has no travel restrictions. But whenever the police will call him for questioning he is ready to come”, said Praveen Muguli, the legal team member of Siddhant Kapoor.

As per the police, all 5 accused mobile phones were sent to the Forensic science lab to retrieve any deleted content from phone memory.

The Bengaluru City Police’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Bheemashankar S Guled said the search for the peddler is on and various CCTV footage is being analysed.

“Shiddhanth Kapoor who was playing as DJ at the rave party is also famous as Bullzeye, his posters with his nickname and about the party night were circulated on Whatsapp to people but our search to identify the peddler is on”, said DCP Guled.

