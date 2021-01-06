While there have been rumours swirling around for quite sometime that YRF biggie Pathan is in the works with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, an official announcement is still awaited in the regard. There are also unconfirmed reports that claim the movie has already begun shooting with SRK returning to the sets post Zero (2018).

As speculations surrounding the project keep floating, a major respite has come from the director Siddharth Anand himself, who seemingly confirmed Pathan at Deepika Padukone's birthday bash in Mumbai on Tuesday night. While arriving for the actress' party, Siddharth posed for photographers outside the venue. When one of them said, "Pathan hit ho," he smiled wide, raised his hand in a thumbs up sign and said, "Thank you...Inshallah."

Photographer: #Pathan hit ho.Sidharth Anand: "Inshallah"!The man himself confirmed. Dying to see @iamsrk in an action avatar.pic.twitter.com/dtemckEckW — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk1) January 5, 2021

Although unclear at the moment, it is said that Pathan is an action thriller that casts SRK as a security agent and John as the main villain. Earlier, it was also reported that Dimple Kapadia has also started filming for the project in Mumbai. It is also said that Pathan will be part of YRF's universe of films that includes Tiger franchise and War franchise in them at the moment, with the possibility of all lead stars making appearances in each other's projects. However, this ambitious move will be reserved for some time later.

At this moment, Pathan has got the nod from the director himself.