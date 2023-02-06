'Siddharth Anand Is No 1 Action Director in Country,' Says Pathaan's Rajat Kaul on Working with Him

Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan has been shattering box office records and how! Having completed its second weekend, the film has already entered the Rs 400 crore club at the Indian box office and registered Rs 700 crore collection worldwide. Amid this record-breaking box office collection, Rajat Kaul opened up about working with director Siddharth Anand on Pathaan.

The actor, who played the role of Raafe in the movie, said, “I never met Siddharth till the day of the shoot, but because I worked on a play called Deewar, written by his grandfather late Mr. Inder Raj Anand, me choosing to do this film was like some kind of energy aligning itself. Watching him work, he is on point most of the time, allowing me to do my bit, and was open to my recommendations."

“In the first opening action sequence, there’s a shot of an axe hitting the door. This was a beat or a pause for a moment in the sequence and impulsively I suggested that can I stand up pointing the gun at Pathaan, in order to fill the silence. He was very happy with the suggestion and asked the action director to incorporate it," he added.

“I was thrilled and went up to Shah Rukh sir and said, ‘I am really enjoying this teamwork.’ He had a smile on his face. His energy on the set was very performance-oriented, there is no chance of a dull moment, and everything is precise and effectively to the point. Siddharth sir mounted the film keeping in mind the star power and I quickly realised that there is a sense of style and heroism with all his characters, dialogues and pauses, and now after seeing the film, I realise what effect it has on the masses," he said.

“I am so happy this film has got me one step closer in creating a character who can make the audience whistle and hoot get them into this never to seen frenzy. I believe Siddharth is someone who can bring the mainstream Bollywood into the modern era, he is very clear about what he wants, and has a totally refined sense of Hollywood aesthetics and Bollywood masala combined," Rajat added.

When asked what he learned from working with the talented filmmaker, Rajat explained, “On Siddharth Anand’s film set there is no difference between a star actor or a new bee, everyone gets a chance to add to his vision and it’s this respect for one another which has resulted in this film turning out to be a blockbuster in its own right. We can now say it’s a Celebration! The best Party in town!”

On the work front, Rajat will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ for Amazon Prime Video and ‘Taj The Royal Blood’ for Zee5.

