Siddharth Anand Says Shah Rukh Khan 'Pushed His Body to Breaking Point' for Pathaan

After much anticipation, the teaser of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s next film Pathaan was unveiled on his birthday on November 2. The action-packed, slick teaser has set the internet ablaze as fans and audience are awaiting the return of King Khan on the big screen after four long years with bated breath. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it sees Shah Rukh along actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham engaging in some high-octane action sequences.

And now, the director reveals that Shah Rukh has shown incredible dedication to prepare his body for the physically challenging action sequences designed for the film. Siddharth says, “Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body to breaking point for Pathaan. So, all the love that he is getting for Pathaan’s teaser, he deserves all that and much more. I remember when I first met him on Pathaan, we discussed how physically challenging it will be for him and he was game from the get-go, and it shows on screen.”

He further talks about how Shah Rukh decided to walk the extra mile and undergo rigorous training sessions to look the part and impress his audience. “He wanted the adrenaline rush, and he wanted the audience to feel the same on screen through him. The way he built his body, the insane training that he has done to pull off the extremely dangerous stunts, the dangerous terrains and climatic conditions in which he has thrown his body to and the commitment that he has shown to give India its biggest action spectacle is incredibly commendable,” Siddharth shares lauding the superstar’s effort and dedication.

Happy with the final outcome, the War (2019) and Bang Bang (2014) director says, “The way he has endured all the pain to pull off the action that we had designed, is unbelievable. There is no one like Shah Rukh Khan and you have to wait to see the film to witness his intensity with which he has approached the film.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. ​

