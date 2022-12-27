Siddharth Bharath Shares Interesting Stories He Heard From Locals During Djinn's Shoot

Following the erotic thriller Chathuram, Mollywood director Sidharth Bharathan is gearing up for his next film Djinn, which is set to hit the theatres on December 30. Earlier this month, the director unveiled a new poster of the fantasy drama to announce its release date on Instagram. “Finally! Coming to theatres near you worldwide on 30th December 2022. Let’s get dignified,” read the caption of his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Bharathan (@sidharthbharathan)

At a recent promotional event for the film, Siddharth Bharath shared some interesting stories that he heard from locals while shooting. Siddharth said that he thought of the project and went for reiki of the location at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also revealed that a lot of people asked him to drop the idea of the film. Later, Siddharth himself got hurt while shooting as he met with a minor accident.

At the event, he shared, “We bought a hard drive to store sequences and it broke down on the day of purchase. It frightened the local people so much and they communicated their problems with us.” Upon wrapping up the film, the cast was wearing Djinn t-shirts before they boarded the flight to return from shooting. Sidharth stated that a co-passenger asked them if they wanted to wear them while boarding the flight, implying that something wrong could happen to them.

The script of Djinn is written by Rajesh Gopinadhan and its music is composed by Prashant Pillai. Djinn features an ensemble cast, including Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, Meera Jasmine, Sharaf U Dheen, Leona Lishoy, KPAC Lalitha, among others, in important roles. Straightline Cinemas has financed this fantasy drama. According to reports, Djinn tells the story of a lady who encounters a supernatural being while on a tour and has a terrifying experience with the sudden appearance of a man named Djinn.

Read all the Latest Movies News here