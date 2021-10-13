Siddharth Breaks Silence on His Tweet About 'Cheaters' Post Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya's Split

After Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation, the actress’ rumoured ex-boyfriend Siddharth had shared a cryptic post on his Twitter account. Without mentioning any name, Siddharth had tweeted, “One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school… ‘Cheaters never prosper.’ What’s yours?" Siddharth tweet had received flak from the couple’s ardent followers. One of the comments on his post read, “This tweet shows how people have grudges in their heart. She might be your ex gf, and now she might be Chay’s ex-wife that doesn’t mean she’s a cheater or a bad person. She is still the same bold, independent woman ‘Samantha’."

Now, as per a report in ETimes, Sidhartha was asked about his tweet during a recent media interaction. To which, the ‘Rang De Basanti’ actor reportedly replied, “I have always been proactive on my social media pages. I even tweet stuff every day. So, it is people’s choice to interlink it with any other happenings. I remember what my teacher taught me at school and I just put it out there. If people want to connect it with something else, I am not responsible."

Amid Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s Separation, Siddharth Tweets About ‘Cheaters’

On October 2, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni announced that they would be parting ways as husband and wife. The duo had been married since 2017. They made the announcement of their separation on their official Instagram accounts. “To all our well-wishers, after much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths," the joint statement from Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya read.

“We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," the statement further read.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.