Siddharth Chandekar, Mitali Mayekar Celebrate 5 Years Together; How They Met First Time

Actors Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar have completed five years of being together. The couple has a very active social media presence and they keep updating their fans with their fun relationship gimmicks.

In a heartwarming and special post made by Mitali, she shared the news of their special anniversary, “5 years of knowing this goofball. Life has been a bit better and crazier since then.” The couple who got married in 2021 has an interesting love story. Siddharth opened up about his love story in an interview with Rajshri Marathi.

Siddharth and Mitali knew very little about each other when they met during a programme. They hadn’t been in touch for a long time and were in relationships with different people. Later, they decided to meet up after chatting with each other for a while when they were both single. Gradually, their feelings for each other grew and they fell in love.

The couple started dating in 2018. Later, Siddharth proposed to Mitali in front of her friends on her birthday to make their relationship official. Soon after they confirmed their relationship with their fans.

They decided to live together after dating for a while. It took them almost two years before they got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot back in 2021. Siddharth and Mitali had a beautiful marriage on January 24, 2021. They treated their fans to many pre-wedding photos before the wedding. Their fans showered them with love and blessing.

A user commented on the couple’s pre-wedding photo, saying, “U both are a really cute couple.” Another said, “Congratulations sidmitali god bless you.” Many gave their heartfelt congratulations to the couple for the soon to come special occasion.

