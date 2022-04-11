Siddharth Chandekar's Funny Reel With His Wife is Hit Among Fans, Celebs

Marathi actor Siddharth Chandekar has shared on Instagram a reel in which he kissed his wife Mitali Mayekar, who just returned from a vacation in Goa. The actor shared the video and comments from both fans as well as the industry colleagues started pouring in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Seema Chandekar (@sidchandekar)

Mitali was on a vacation in Goa for the last few days. She also shared some photos from there on social media. After she returned, Siddharth immediately made a funny reel with her and shared it on Instagram. In the video, Siddharth is seen kissing Mitali and saying, “I love you".

Advertisement

He captioned the video “Bae area (When you meet her after days.)" and used a cute hashtag #tinypanda. Celebs, including Amrita Khanwilkar, Gauri Nalwade, and Abhijeet Khandekkar, commented on this reel. And even Mitali Mayenkar commented, “Hahahahaha idiot," with a kissing emoji. Fans also liked this funny video. And many have commented and appreciated the cuteness of the couple. The video has 60,654 likes and 448k views.

Even on their first marriage anniversary, Siddharth Chandekar shared a beautiful video with Mitali.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth & Mitali (@tinypandaofficial)

In the video, he shared the pictures from the day they tied the knot. He wrote, “One year to this magical day." The video was loved by all. Fans and celebs commented on the video and wished them on their special day. The video has 510k views on social media.

Siddharth Chandekar recently worked in the movie Jhimma, directed by Hemant Dhome. The movie was released on 19 November 2021. The movie revolved around the story of 7 women from different age groups and different socio-cultural backgrounds coming together on a vacation with a tour company to England.

This trip turns into an opportunity to mend fences, heal wounds, fall in love with themselves, combat their worst fears and celebrate life. The movie was rated 8.2 stars out of 10 by IMDB.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.