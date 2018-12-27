English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Stop Selling Hate': Siddharth Criticises Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray
Telugu and Tamil actor Siddharth has slammed the Thackeray trailer for referring South Indians in a derogatory manner.
Telugu and Tamil actor Siddharth has slammed the Thackeray trailer for referring South Indians in a derogatory manner.
The trailer of Thackeray, based on the life of Shiv Sena founder, late Bal Thackeray, has stirred row over its controversial dialogues. Actor Siddharth has slammed the trailer for referring South Indians in a derogatory manner.
Shortly after the trailer released, Siddharth took to Twitter to express his displeasure and call out the “hate speech” in the movie.
He posted: “Nawazuddin has repeated 'Uthao lungi bajao pungi' (lift the lungi and *'#$ him) in the film #Thackeray. Clearly hate speech against South Indians... In a film glorifying the person who said it! Are you planning to make money out of this propaganda? Stop selling hate! Scary stuff!"
In another tweet, he wrote: “Poetic justice is when a Muslim actor from UP gets to play the part of the revered Marathi bigot in a propaganda film.”
Quoting the link of the trailer, Siddharth also accused the film of selling “so much hate with such romance and heroism.”
Thackeray, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is also courting controversy with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) which has objected to three dialogues in the movie, scripted and produced by senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
Of the three dialogues, two are related to Thackeray's reference to South Indians and Babri Masjid. But setting the stage for a faceoff, Raut has declared that he won’t make any changes or cuts to the movie.
“Just like Balasaheb was controversial, but his thoughts gave direction to the country, the movie on Balasaheb too will be like that. We will show what he was like. This is not a love story. There will be no cuts or changes,” he told News18.
Thackeray, who was known for his highly provocative and controversial statements, had targeted South Indians in the late 1960s, accusing them of snatching away jobs from the Maharashtra youth. The Censor Board has objected to its reference in the film.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Shortly after the trailer released, Siddharth took to Twitter to express his displeasure and call out the “hate speech” in the movie.
He posted: “Nawazuddin has repeated 'Uthao lungi bajao pungi' (lift the lungi and *'#$ him) in the film #Thackeray. Clearly hate speech against South Indians... In a film glorifying the person who said it! Are you planning to make money out of this propaganda? Stop selling hate! Scary stuff!"
In another tweet, he wrote: “Poetic justice is when a Muslim actor from UP gets to play the part of the revered Marathi bigot in a propaganda film.”
Nawazuddin has repeated 'Uthao lungi bajao pungi' (lift the lungi and *'#$ him) in the film #Thackeray. Clearly hate speech against South Indians... In a film glorifying the person who said it! Are you planning to make money out of this propaganda? Stop selling hate! Scary stuff!— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 26, 2018
Poetic justice is when a Muslim actor from UP gets to play the part of the revered Marathi bigot in a propaganda film.— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 26, 2018
Quoting the link of the trailer, Siddharth also accused the film of selling “so much hate with such romance and heroism.”
The conveniently un-subtitled #Marathi trailer of #Thackeray. So much hate sold with such romance and heroism (Music, tiger roars, applause, jingoism). No solidarity shown to millions of South Indians and immigrants who make #Mumbai great. #HappyElections! https://t.co/F13jMcIRle— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 27, 2018
Thackeray, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is also courting controversy with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) which has objected to three dialogues in the movie, scripted and produced by senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
Of the three dialogues, two are related to Thackeray's reference to South Indians and Babri Masjid. But setting the stage for a faceoff, Raut has declared that he won’t make any changes or cuts to the movie.
“Just like Balasaheb was controversial, but his thoughts gave direction to the country, the movie on Balasaheb too will be like that. We will show what he was like. This is not a love story. There will be no cuts or changes,” he told News18.
Thackeray, who was known for his highly provocative and controversial statements, had targeted South Indians in the late 1960s, accusing them of snatching away jobs from the Maharashtra youth. The Censor Board has objected to its reference in the film.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results