CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Movies » Siddharth Jadhav Celebrates Diwali With MNS Chief Raj Thackrey At His Residence
1-MIN READ

Siddharth Jadhav Celebrates Diwali With MNS Chief Raj Thackrey At His Residence

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 25, 2022, 12:51 IST

Mumbai, India

Along with sharing the photos, he also penned a sweet note for Raj Thackrey, heaping praises on his initiative of organising Deep Utsav.

Along with sharing the photos, he also penned a sweet note for Raj Thackrey, heaping praises on his initiative of organising Deep Utsav.

On Monday, October 23, Siddharth shared a few glimpses of his Diwali celebration with the MNS chief on Instagram.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackrey organised the annual ‘Deep Utsav’ event at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on the occasion of Diwali. The event was graced by prominent political figures like Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with popular celebrities from the Marathi entertainment industry. Among the many personalities from showbiz, who attended Deep Utsav 2022, was renowned actor Siddharth Jadhav.

In addition to attending the annual event, the De Dhakka star also celebrated Diwali with Raj Thackrey and his family at the politician’s plush mansion, named Shivtirth, in Dadar’s Shivaji Park area. On Monday, October 23, Siddharth Jadhav shared a few glimpses of his Diwali celebration with the MNS chief on Instagram. In one of the photos, the 41-year-old actor posed for the lens with Raj Thackrey at his residence. In another picture, Siddharth was spotted with actors Sachin Khedekar and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Top showsha video

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 25, 2022, 12:51 IST
last updated:October 25, 2022, 12:51 IST