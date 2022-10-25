Siddharth Jadhav Celebrates Diwali With MNS Chief Raj Thackrey At His Residence

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackrey organised the annual ‘Deep Utsav’ event at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on the occasion of Diwali. The event was graced by prominent political figures like Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with popular celebrities from the Marathi entertainment industry. Among the many personalities from showbiz, who attended Deep Utsav 2022, was renowned actor Siddharth Jadhav.

In addition to attending the annual event, the De Dhakka star also celebrated Diwali with Raj Thackrey and his family at the politician’s plush mansion, named Shivtirth, in Dadar’s Shivaji Park area. On Monday, October 23, Siddharth Jadhav shared a few glimpses of his Diwali celebration with the MNS chief on Instagram. In one of the photos, the 41-year-old actor posed for the lens with Raj Thackrey at his residence. In another picture, Siddharth was spotted with actors Sachin Khedekar and Mahesh Manjrekar.

