Siddharth Jadhav’s Energetic Dance Video on Ganesh Chaturthi Goes Viral

Popular Marathi actor Siddharth Jadhav has uploaded a series of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration videos on Instagram and his fans are in awe to see the actor welcoming Lord Ganesh with pomp. In the video, he is wearing a white kurta pajama and rounded off his looks with a red dupatta. Siddharth in his full power mode enjoys, dances and beats the drums to welcome Lord Ganesh on Ganesh Chaturthi, which was celebrated on August 31. Siddharth was celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with a community named Kalaawant Foundation. He was accompanied by various other television actors.

The video starts with a group of people welcoming Lord Ganesha. A large band of drummers pave Ganesha’s way to the decorated pandal. Then with different songs on the playlist, the crowd dances as they welcome Lord Ganesha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth jadhav (@siddharth23oct)



Siddharth’s fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the video. A user wrote, “Missed the dance of Siddharth Tatya. He is more comfortable beating drums. The energy of Tatya is commendable.’’ Another Instagrammer wrote, “Nothing can beat the energy and excitement of Siddharth. With the coming of Bappa, every person automatically gets energised.”

Siddharth Jadhav was recently admitted to hospital. Jadhav shared the news through his Instagram when he returned home though he did not reveal why he was admitted. Jadhav through his caption thanked all those who stayed with him during the time he was in the hospital. Many users on social media noticed that he did not write his wife’s name in the post.

In fact, the popular comedian has not shared any pictures with his wife on Ganesh Chaturthi and this has given steam to the speculation of his separation from his wife Trupti. Earlier, a few reports claimed that the actor has not been living with his wife since the last couple of months. When Siddharth and Trupti participated in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye, the duo both used the surname Jadhav. It was later removed from Trupti’s account.

Moreover, the couple unfollowed each other on social media. Jadhav’s family went on a family trip and both did not snap any pictures together.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here