Siddharth Lashes Out at Paps for Clicking Him With Aditi Rao Hydari: 'I Won't Be Polite Next Time'

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari who previously featured in the Telugu romantic action film, Maha Samudram, recently caught the attention of the paparazzi in Mumbai. There are rumors that the two fell in love and began dating each other on the sets of the film. However, both Siddharth and Aditi haven’t commented on it yet. Their latest public appearance together has only added fuel to the ongoing speculations. Reportedly, the two were spotted outside a salon in one of the posh localities of Mumbai.

However, actor Siddharth got frustrated upon watching the pool of cameras following them. A clip that’s going viral on social media, sees Siddharth donning laid-back casuals. As soon as the cameras went clickety-click, the Maha Sundram actor warned the paps to stop following him.

He said, “Boss mere ko yeh sab jamta nahi hai, main bahar gaon ka hoon. Aap is taraf ajaiyye. Aap yaha waale logo ka lo, chalo. Agli baar se itne tameez se nahi bolunga. (I’ll explain it in a decent manner, I do not like this. I am not from here. Please move towards one side. Please click pictures of people who belong to the industry here. From next time onwards I won’t be polite).” After giving the statement, Siddharth hopped inside the car with Aditi Rao Hydari.

Besides Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, Maha Samudram also starred Sharwanand and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. Helmed by Ajay Bhupathi, the romantic action drama was released last year in October.

