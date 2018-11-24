Siddharth Malhotra Joins Karan Johar's Kids Yash and Roohi on Their Dancing and Driving Session

Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi are one of the most followed celeb kids on social media. Their cute antics are loved by the netizens. Every time Karan shares a picture or a video of them it goes viral on the internet.On Friday, Karan took to Instagram to share an adorable video of the toddlers. In the video, the two kids can be seen sitting in a toy car as they dance and drive. "Please see the dancing the driving skills," he captioned the post.Soon after, fans starting pouring comments for the video. While several called the kids cute and adorable, one of them complimented Karan saying, "you encouraging my future kids to dance."Later Yash and Roohi were joined by Siddharth Malhotra. Both Karan and Siddharth shared the pictures on Instagram. While Siddharth wrote, "Cutest ride in town! With my yash n roohi," Karan captioned the picture as, "Very busy with the new car!!!"Take a look at their adorable drive and dance session:This is not the first time that Karan shared Yash and Roohi's pictures and videos on social media. On Children's Day, he posted another adorable video of his kids. Sharing the video he wrote, "To the child in you....the child with you....the children who make us believe in innocence and happiness again ...#happychildrensday from me and mine! Roohi Hiroo Yash and me!"Furthermore, Karan keeps talking about his kids often. Earlier on his radio show, Calling Karan, said he wouldn't mind if something starts brewing between Taimur and Roohi some 20 years from now. Karan was talking about how our societies forces relationships on children as they are constantly encouraged to address other kids as 'Didi' or 'Bhaiya', something which Karan strictly opposes.He shared how Roohi's nannies ask her to call Taimur 'bhaiya' which he is absolutely against. He says, "I am like, ‘Kyun?’ 20 saal ke baad maybe Taimur aur Roohi saath rehna chahte hai. Kuch bhi ho sakta hai unka apna. Hum abhi se hi kyun daraar daal rahe hai uss raaste mein?"