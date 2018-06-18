GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Siddharth Malhotra's Hichki Gets Standing Ovation at Shanghai Film Fest

Hichki, starring Rani Mukerji as a woman who deals with Tourette syndrome but goes on to become a teacher, was screened as part of The Belt and Road Week at the film festival on June 16.

Updated:June 18, 2018, 3:05 PM IST
Image: Youtube/ A still from Hichki
Mumbai: Director Siddharth Malhotra, whose film Hichki received a standing ovation at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), says it was an honour.

Malhotra on Monday shared a few images of the film's screening over social media, and captioned it: "What an honour and an overwhelming feeling when your work gets a standing ovation from a foreign audience who simply watches a film with subtitles and gets moved to tears/laughter.

"Thank you Shanghai SIFF 2018 at the festival for this experience, from the entire team of Hichki."

"Hichki", starring Rani Mukerji as a woman who deals with Tourette syndrome but goes on to become a teacher, was screened as part of The Belt and Road Week at the film festival on June 16.

