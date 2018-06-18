English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Siddharth Malhotra's Hichki Gets Standing Ovation at Shanghai Film Fest
Hichki, starring Rani Mukerji as a woman who deals with Tourette syndrome but goes on to become a teacher, was screened as part of The Belt and Road Week at the film festival on June 16.
Image: Youtube/ A still from Hichki
Mumbai: Director Siddharth Malhotra, whose film Hichki received a standing ovation at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), says it was an honour.
Malhotra on Monday shared a few images of the film's screening over social media, and captioned it: "What an honour and an overwhelming feeling when your work gets a standing ovation from a foreign audience who simply watches a film with subtitles and gets moved to tears/laughter.
"Thank you Shanghai SIFF 2018 at the festival for this experience, from the entire team of Hichki."
"Hichki", starring Rani Mukerji as a woman who deals with Tourette syndrome but goes on to become a teacher, was screened as part of The Belt and Road Week at the film festival on June 16.
