Siddharth Malhotra's Kargil War Film, Shershaah, to Release Directly on OTT, Say Sources

The second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak put the brakes on many industries including the entertainment industry. With aggressive vaccination drives taking place and the positive cases on decline, the country is looking at slowly returning to normalcy. But the danger of third wave looms large. Things aren’t looking bright and it will take some time before cinema halls open their doors.

In the absence of theatres, OTT platforms became the ultimate release medium for the movies that were shot and ready. Many movies that did not want to wait for the reopening of cinema halls premiered directly on the web. Many filmmakers are still opting for the digital premiere, skipping the mainstream theatrical release. The latest to join the worldwide web premiere bandwagon is Siddharth Malhotra’s Shershaah. In February, when things were looking normal, the makers had announced that the film will release in theatres on July 2, 2021 but now they have decided to skip it and directly release on OTT.

News18.com has learnt that the film, which is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War and was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra posthumously will directly premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The film which is co-produced by Dharma Productions and Shabbir Boxwala is believed to have been sold to the international streaming giant at a good price.

A source reveals, “The producers have decided to skip the theatrical release considering the current situation that’s getting unpredictable each passing day. The deal between the makers and Amazon Prime Video is said to have been more or less locked and they will make the announcement as soon as the paperwork is completed. The makers are contemplating on release the film next month."

Directed by Vishnuvardhan, Shershaah will see Malhotra playing a double role in the film as Vikram Batra and his identical twin brother Vishal Batra. The film also features Kiara Advani, Javed Jaaferi, Shiv Pandit among others.

We reached out to Dharma Productions for a comment, but they remained unavailable for a comment.

