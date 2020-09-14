Siddharth Nigam Celebrates His Birthday, Wishes Pour in from Aladdin Co-star Avneet Kaur

Actor Siddharth Nigam, popular for his titular role in Aladdin- Naam to Suna Hoga, celebrated his 20th birthday on Sunday, September 13. Among his well-wishers was his former co-star Avneet Kaur, who showered the young star with love and blessings.

“Happyyy happy happyyy birthday madooo!! From the first picture to last you’ve always been there for me! Having a best friend like you in my life is the most amazing thing. I’m so sorry I couldn’t be there on such a special day of your life, I so wish I was there right now dancing and partying with you all night... I can’t wait to see you. #supportsystem #maddooo #bestfriend#missyou #sidneetforever”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13) on Sep 12, 2020 at 11:52pm PDT

Siddharth's current love interest on the show, Ashi Singh also wished him on social media. “Happy birthday to you ji @thesiddharthnigam. Thank you for always supporting and being such a great co-actor. Wish you lots of happiness and success.#siddharthnigam #birthdaypost #ashisingh #aladdin #alasmine #yasdin”

Sidharth replied, “Thank you so much for your genuine friendship. You are a great co-star.”

Among fans and friends, actor Jannat Zubair called him “bawla” (crazy) in her birthday message to him. Despite never appearing on a show together, the two have often claimed to have ‘special bond’ with each other on various occasions.

The young actor has a twin brother, Abhishek Nigam, and the duo posted photos from their birthday celebrations to their social media as well.