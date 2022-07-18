Siddharth Nigam Says Sharing Screen with Salman Khan Is ‘Big Opportunity’, Calls Co-Star Shehnaaz Gill ‘Sweet’

Siddharth Nigam was said to have been roped in Salman Khan’s next. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is tentatively being referred to as ‘Bhaijaan’ or ‘Kabhi Eid kabhi Diwali’. It was said that after Zaheer Iqbal and Aayush Sharma walked out of the project, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam were roped in to fill their shoes. Now, in a recent interview, Siddharth confirmed that he is indeed sharing screen with Salman Khan. He also opened up about co-star Shehnaaz Gill, who will be making her Bollywood debut with the project.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Siddharth said, “I’m really fortunate that I got this offer. I’m looking forward to it. I hope it works out well. Sharing screen space with Salman sir is a big opportunity and it’s a special moment for me.”

He also spoke about Shehnaaz Gill and how she has bonded with his mother and revealed, “She is very fun-loving and sweet. Whenever we are together, we are not very serious. Hassi mazak hi hota hai. Meri mummy se unki bahut banti hai.”

Siddharth Nigam was seen in Alladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. After that, he took a break from the screen. “I didn’t want to be in the category of a child artiste. That is the main reason why I took the break,” he revealed. He also added that he had been approached for Judwaa 2 to play the younger version of Varun Dhawan’s character, but said no to it. Sharing the reason, he said, but he had to let go of the movie for the same reason: “I didn’t want to play a popular actor’s bachpan ka role. Main bada ho raha hoon, meri bhi beard aana shuru ho gayi hai, so my time is coming.”

Now, we are even more excited about the Salman Khan headlined multistarrer!

