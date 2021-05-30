Siddharth Pithani's Arrest Poetic Justice, Says Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Vikas Singh

On Friday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat-mate and associate Siddharth Pithani was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drug case related to the late actor’s death. Pithani was arrested from Hyderabad and brought to Mumbai on a transit warrant obtained from a court in the Telangana capital. Later in the day, he was produced before a Mumbai court which remanded him in the NCB custody till June 1.

Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh reacted to the arrest. Talking to Times of India, he said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is not in a rush to put forward a theory that will boomerang on them. He said that the actor’s death is shrouded with mystery and the CBI is looking at multiple angles. He also said that he is hopeful that something will come out of the investigation soon.

He added, “I am quite hopeful that they will able to unravel the mystery and they are working on it lets keep our fingers crossed. As far as the arrest of Siddharth Pithani is concerned it is a kind of poetic justice that he has at least gone to jail.”

He maintained that since day 1 that Pithani should have been arrested, given that he was present on the day Sushant’s then girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had left and also on the day when the actor was found hanging in his Mumbai residence. “Siddharth was the one who opened the room and he was the one who called the locksmith and was the one to lower the body of the actor, so he is very crucial to the case in every which way, whether it is murder or abetment to suicide he will definitely be involved in it” he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2021. The NCB had arrested Rhea, her brother Showik and some other staff members of Sushant in their ongoing drug case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

