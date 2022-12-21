Siddharth Posts Pic in Similar Sweatshirt As Aditi Rao Hydari, Fuels Relationship Rumours

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is a renowned name in the entertainment industry. She often makes headlines, be it with her roles in movies or her sartorial choices. But of late, the actress is in news for her rumoured relationship with Rang De Basanti fame actor Siddharth. The duo are often spotted together. Recently, Siddharth shared a picture on his social media handle. In the photo, the actor can be seen donning a white coloured sweatshirt, the same one worn by Aditi some time back.

Siddharth captioned the photo, “Coz I’m told I don’t post enough. Sunday offerings!” But what made the moment aww-worthy was Aditi’s comment on his picture. She wrote, “Eid ka Chand situation on the gram”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth (@worldofsiddharth)

Before this, the actor also shared a birthday post for Aditi. He took to Instagram to wish Aditi her 36th birthday. He captioned the post, “Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @AditiRaoHydari. I pray all your dreams the big ones, the small ones and the ones are yet unseen always come true, always for you”. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don’t (With a heart emoji)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth (@worldofsiddharth)

Fans could not stop gushing over the rumoured couple and flooded their comment section with questions about marriage and love.

It has been rumoured that the duo fell in love on the sets of Jay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram. The film was a huge success at the box office. Siddharth and Aditi supposedly hit it off on sets of this film and grew closer. But the couple has not made any confirmation about their relationship yet.

Siddharth will be soon seen in Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 with Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal. Aditi will be seen in a silent project, titled Gandhi Talks. She was last seen in the Tamil film, Hey Sinamika, alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal.

Read all the Latest Movies News here