1-min read

Comedian Siddharth Sagar aka 'Selfie Mausi' from The Kapil Sharma Show Missing Since 4 Months: Reports

The news about him went missing first came into the public eye after a lady named Somi Saxena, who claims to be his close friend, shared a post on Facebook that Siddharth was last seen in November.

News18.com

Updated:March 30, 2018, 8:04 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Instagram/Sidharth Sagar
Comedian Siddharth Sagar, best known for her onscreen character Selfie Mausi on The Kapil Sharma Show, has gone missing since four months, reports suggest. The news about him went missing first came into the public eye after a lady named Somi Saxena, who claims to be his close friend, shared a post on Facebook that Siddharth was last seen in November and requested people to help her find him.

She wrote: "You guys remember him Siddharth Sagar aka selfie Mausi urf Naseer this guy is missing since 4 month last seen on 18 November 2017. Nobody knows where he is. He is my very good friend please help me find him spread this as much as u can." (sic)

SAGAR-FB

According to another report on divyamarathi.bhaskar, Siddharth's friends have been trying to get in touch with him but none of them has been able to reach out to him so far.

Siddharth has been a part of several comedy shows such as Comedy Circus, Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan, Laughter Ke Phatke and Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

