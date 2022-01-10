Siddharth-Saina Nehwal Row: NCW Asks Twitter India to Block Actor's Account, Seeks FIR Over 'Sexist' Remarks

In a recent development, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a notice to Twitter India, demanding a ban on actor’s Sidhharth’s account in light of his recent comments on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. Calling the comment ‘lewd’, ‘misogynist & outrageous to the modesty of a woman’, the Commission wrote, “You are, therefore, requested to immediately block the Twitter account and take appropriate action against Actor Siddharth for posting offensive remark on Ms. Saina Nehwal’s post on Twitter thereby, outraging her modesty and insulting her right to live with dignity. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest."

We have already taken it up @Shehzad_Ind ji. https://t.co/foYssLg6md— Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 10, 2022

For the uninitiated, the actor has been receiving a lot of flax for this Tweet:

Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. 🙏🏽Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

However, the actor later put out another Tweet. clearing his stance.

"COCK & BULL" That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period. 🙏🏽 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 10, 2022

The Commission also wrote to the Director General of Police, Mumbai.

“The Commission condemns such lewd and inappropriate remarks made by actor Siddharth and requires you, to immediately investigate the matter and register FIR under the aforementioned provision of Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Information Technology Act, 2000 along-with other relevant provisions of the law. The Police must take prompt and strict action against such persons using indecent language for women on social media. The action taken/Status Report must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest," the statement read.

Apart from netizens, Siddharth’s industry colleagues, too, have reacted to the Tweet. Actress-politician Khushbu

Sundar wrote, “Sid you are a friend but definitely wasn’t expecting this from you. It’s very crass. I am sure Uncle n Aunty wouldn’t be proud of you. Don’t get carried with your hatred towards an individual."

Sid you are a friend but definitely wasn't expecting this from you. It's very crass. I am sure Uncle n Aunty wouldn't be proud of you. Don't get carried with your hatred towards an individual. https://t.co/0NjR4NWMuZ— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) January 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Nehwal reacted to the matter. Speaking to News18.com, she said, “Ya I’m not sure what he meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter n u remain noticed with such words n comments."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.