Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Siddharth Says Picking Netflix's Leila was No Brainer and Selfish Decision

Leila, starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role and based on Prayaag Akbar's best-selling novel of the same name, started streaming on Netflix from Friday.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2019, 4:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Siddharth Says Picking Netflix's Leila was No Brainer and Selfish Decision
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...

Siddharth maybe one of the most versatile performers in the industry but he believes fame and stardom of an actor are not enough to save a project if it is not good. That's the reason why, the actor said, he has always strived to work with talented people. His decision to make his streaming debut with Leila was also inspired by this philosophy.

"I always look for places where I can learn something. And that was the selfish motivation behind picking a show like this. It was a no brainer," he told PTI in an interview.

"I act in films so that I can be someone that I'm not... It's always been about trying to do something that's not been done before," he added.

The actor, who has worked in both South and in the Hindi film industry on films such as Aaytha Ezhuthu, Bommarillu and Rang De Basanti, said talented names like Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar were enough for him to board the series.

Siddharth said, "The job of an actor is generally not very safe or satisfying. Because you're not the first person to have the idea, you're not the first person to execute the idea. You're just a pawn. So your career or your work can only be as good as the other people."

"Having said that, I've always pursued being around people and content where my contribution is relevant because I've enjoyed my bursts of stardom and appreciation. But I've never been in a misconception that I can make anything fly. I don't believe my stardom or my talent can save something that's not good," he added.

The actor is quite vocal against the right-wing politics on his Twitter handle but in the dystopian thriller, Siddharth plays someone who is a part of the authority. "I'm open about the kind of politics I don't like... But yeah, it's a pretty interesting analogy that it (the role) is dire opposite of what I am," he said in reply to a question.

Siddharth said his social media platform is for him to express himself in the "purest form". "I generally try not to do that (thinking before tweeting). Because I like to believe I've reached a certain point and certain opinions in my life after a lot of thought. So once you reach that point, you don't need to think every time before you speak.

"It's when you become a politician and you have to be careful every day about what you speak, that it is a problem. Otherwise, you represent yourself in your purest form," he said.

Leila, starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role and based on Prayaag Akbar's best-selling novel of the same name, started streaming on Netflix from Friday.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram