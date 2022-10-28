Siddharth Shares Cosy Pic With Rumoured Gf Aditi Rao Hydari on Her B'day, Calls Her 'Princess of Heart'

Actor Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have been rumoured to be dating for a long time, although they have not confirmed it yet. But, on the actress’ birthday, Siddharth took to social media to share a photo with her and pen a heartwarming note for the birthday girl. In the photo, Aditi can be seen keeping her hands on Siddharth’s shoulder and leaning on him. She looks pretty in pink ethnic wear. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari I pray all your dreams The big ones, the small ones And the ones yet unseen

Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet P.S- growing up is for squares. Don’t!❤️”

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the actress will be spending her birthday with her rumoured partner, Siddharth.

According to the sources close to the Entertainment Portal PinkVilla, the talented actors have already whizzed off to Chennai. They had previously attended the Ponniyin Selvan’s trailer launch event in September that was held in the same city. Interestingly, to make Siddharth’s 43rd birthday, Aditi Rao in her wholesome note called the Rang De Basanti actor a ‘pixie boy’.

Aditi and Siddharth worked together in ‘Maha Samudram’ directed by Ajay Bhupathi. The rumoured couple was also spotted at AR Rahman’s daughter’s reception and later in Mumbai as they headed out from a salon. Prior to this, Aditi was married to Satyadeep Mishra, a former Indian lawyer and actor, while Siddharth was married to Meghna in November 2003. They divorced in 2007.

