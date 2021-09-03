Siddharth Shocked as Netizen Mourns His Death Instead of Late Actor Sidharth Shukla

Actor Siddharth, who is one of the most acclaimed actors in the South Indian film industry recently expressed shock when a Twitter user mourned his death instead of late actor Sidharth Shukla, who died due to a heart attack on Tuesday. Siddharth, who is best known for playing Karan Singhania in Rang De Basanti, also pointed out that trolls were making nasty comments on the tweet. The actor took to the microblogging site to say that he is speechless.

In the now deleted tweet, the netizen wrote, ‘R.I.P Siddharth’, with a crying emoji. The actor replied, “This tweet and the replies. Nothing should surprise us these days I guess. I’m speechless." In another tweet, he called it ‘targeted hate’. “Targeted hate and harassment. What have we been reduced to."

This tweet and the replies. Nothing should surprise us these days I guess. I'm speechless:( https://t.co/TeMQPf4IvH— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) September 2, 2021

He then retweeted a screenshot of the previously deleted tweet. He wrote, “Targetted hate and harassment. What have we been reduced to?"

Targetted hate and harassment. What have we been reduced to? pic.twitter.com/61rgN88khF— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) September 2, 2021

He also gave condolences to Sidharth Shukla, writing, “Profound condolences to the family, friends and fans of young #SiddharthShukla. Gone too soon."

Profound condolences to the family, friends and fans of young #SiddharthShukla Gone too soon. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/dCDAKOEbr4 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) September 2, 2021

Television actor and reality star Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 after a massive heart attack. He was brought dead to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning. The actor’s last rites will reportedly happen on Friday.

