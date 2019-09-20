Siddharth Shukla, 'Gopi Bahu' Devoleena Bhattacharjee Confirmed Contestants on Bigg Boss 13
Two promos of the contestants have leaked online, confirming their presence in 'Bigg Boss 13', hosted by Salman Khan.
Image of Siddharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, courtesy of Instagram
Bigg Boss 13 promos, that would have released closer to the premiere date of the show on September 29, have leaked online and reports confirmed the participation of first two Bigg Boss contestants. Balika Vadhu fame actor Siddharth Shukla and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya acterss Devoleena Bhattacharjee's promos were released, without showcasing their faces. It can be confirmed that these two actors will be seen in the show, which is to be hosted by Salman Khan.
The promos see old Bigg Boss contestants giving an intro to Devoleena's background. Kamya Punjabi and Vikas Gupta introduce Devoleena as the ideal 'bahu' (daughter in law). However, only time will tell how Devoleena holds for in her real life.
In another promo, we can see a still of Siddharth, although his face is not visible. He is seen taking an artificial shower, with has his hands spread out like a hero.
Check out the promos of Siddharth and Devoleena's entry in Bigg Boss 13 house here:
View this post on Instagram
@devoleena 's official promo ! As we said she will be the contestant of Bigg Boss 13 👁️ ! .. #biggboss13 . Follow @biggbossjassos For more updates & videos . . #arshikhan #shoaibibrahim #vikasgupta #mtv #bb13 #biggboss#trending #biggboss12 #katrinakaif #tiktok #hinakhan #priyanksharma #dipikakakar #kkk9 #jasminbhasin #zainimam #karanpatel #bb12 #SalmanKhan #rohitshetty #adityanarayan #nachbaliye #devoleenabhattacharjee #khatronkekhiladi #bhartisingh #tiktokindia #nachbaliye9 #khatronkekhiladi10
View this post on Instagram
Excited for @sidharth__shukla . #biggboss13 . Follow @biggbossjassos For more updates & videos . . #arshikhan #shoaibibrahim #vikasgupta #mtv #bb13 #biggboss#trending #biggboss12 #katrinakaif #tiktok #hinakhan #priyanksharma #dipikakakar #kkk9 #jasminbhasin #zainimam #karanpatel #bb12 #SalmanKhan #rohitshetty #adityanarayan #nachbaliye #devoleenabhattacharjee #khatronkekhiladi #bhartisingh #tiktokindia #nachbaliye9 #khatronkekhiladi10
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Everything You Need to Know About the Area 51 Raid Happening Today
- Do Not Worry, Your Mi TV Will Get Netflix And Amazon Prime Video Apps This Year
- Rashami Desai to Marry Boyfriend Arhaan Khan Inside Bigg Boss 13 House: Report
- Hours After Decomposed Body Found at Nagarjuna's Telangana Farmhouse, Police Hint at Case of Suicide
- Renault Triber First Drive Review – Economical Genius