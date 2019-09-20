Bigg Boss 13 promos, that would have released closer to the premiere date of the show on September 29, have leaked online and reports confirmed the participation of first two Bigg Boss contestants. Balika Vadhu fame actor Siddharth Shukla and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya acterss Devoleena Bhattacharjee's promos were released, without showcasing their faces. It can be confirmed that these two actors will be seen in the show, which is to be hosted by Salman Khan.

The promos see old Bigg Boss contestants giving an intro to Devoleena's background. Kamya Punjabi and Vikas Gupta introduce Devoleena as the ideal 'bahu' (daughter in law). However, only time will tell how Devoleena holds for in her real life.

In another promo, we can see a still of Siddharth, although his face is not visible. He is seen taking an artificial shower, with has his hands spread out like a hero.

Check out the promos of Siddharth and Devoleena's entry in Bigg Boss 13 house here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.