Siddharth Shukla, Rashmi Desai, Koena Mitra to Enter Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is once again returning to his hosting duties for Bigg Boss 13, which will go on air today (September 29). While Bigg Boss has always been about celebrities, it was from past few seasons that the reality show got some new twists with the inclusion of commoners as contestants. However, for the 13th season, the show is reportedly going back to its original format of having only celebrity contestants.

Like every year, this year, too, a number of names have been doing rounds, which are speculated to enter the Bigg Boss House this season. One such name is of Bollywood actress Koena Mitra. On Friday, she took to Twitter to wish her fans Durga Puja in advance.

Sharing a tweet with the idol of Goddess Durga, she wrote, “Shubho Mahalaya in advance. Dugga Dugga. #WillMissPuja #DurgaPuja (sic).”

Soon after her tweet, fans started speculating if she will join Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Likewise it was reported that the showmakers have been trying to approach Siddharth Shukla for quite some time now, and after constant persuasion, he has agreed to be a part of the upcoming season. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same.

Also, another popular name from television which is touted as one of the Bigg Boss 13 participants is that of Rashmi Desai. Reportedly, she will enter the house with her Beau Arhaan Khan. She is also said to the highest paid contestant of the season. But neither the makers not the actress has confirmed the news.

Apart from them, Times of India and Indian Express reports that Punjabi model, actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill, television actresses Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh and Splitsvilaa 6's Ashwini will also participate in the show.

Meanwhile, talking about this year’s contestants on Bigg Boss, host Salman, on the sidelines of a promotional event told IANS, "This time I think they have gone for all celebrities, who are very big on television, across various industries. So, it is a nice blend of a lot of different (people)."

