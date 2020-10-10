Siddharth Shukla Tells Gauahar Khan on Bigg Boss Season 14 His Mother Wouldn't Believe He was Dating

The house of Bigg Boss has seen many previous contestants rise to become heartthrob status. Fans just cannot get enough of them even after the show and are always curious to know what is going on in their personal lives. Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla is one such celeb whose popularity increased manifold because of the show.

The actor is back into the house in Season 14 as a Toofani Senior. In the latest clip of Bigg Boss Extra Masala available on Voot, Sidharth can be seen speaking to Gauahar Khan reminiscing his earlier days and how he had a tough time convincing his mother that he was in a relationship.

In a candid conversation with Gauahar, Sidharth says, "When a boy is growing up, a girlfriend is like ‘respect!’ specially jab aap boys school se ho." And then he goes on to remember when he introduced his girlfriend to his mother. He mentions, "Mom meri girlfriend hain", to which his mother replied, "Haa Haan thik hai na friend hai, ladki hai, hai na. I used to repeatedly tell her that she is my girlfriend. My mom was just not ready to accept that."

Sidharth then laughs and says, "Mujhe aisa lagta tha ki meri maa ko mujh pe bharosa nahi hai. Mummy ladki pata sakta hu main, apne baaju mein ladki rehti hai. Koi hai joh intezaar karta hai apne phone ka, maa. Aapko pata nahi par koi mujhko puchta hai ki you reached home? Baby are you alright, did you eat food? Did you have your dinner?"