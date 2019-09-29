Take the pledge to vote

Siddharth Shukla to Devoleena Bhatacharjee, Probable List of Contestants on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13

While the contestants on the reality show will be officially unveiled by Salman Khan during the episode,  here is a tentative list of contestants most likely to enter the Bigg Boss house.

News18.com

September 29, 2019
Siddharth Shukla to Devoleena Bhatacharjee, Probable List of Contestants on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13
Salman Khan is all set to be back on television with his popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss 13 on Sunday evening. Like every year, this is too a number of celebrity names like Siddhath Shukla, Rashmi Desai and Koena Mitra are making rounds on the Internet, which are expected to join the show as participants. While the contestants on the reality show will be officially unveiled by Khan during the episode, here is a tentative list of contestants most likely to enter the Bigg Boss house.

These names are part of the lists published by publications such as the Times of India and the Indian Express.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth started his acting career in 2008 with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and went on to work in popular shows like Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He has also worked with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Humpty Sharma KI Dulhaniya.

Devoleena Bhatacharjeer

Known for her role as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, reportedly, a leaked promo of Bigg Boss 13 had TVactress Devoleena in it.

Rashami Desai

Rashmi shot to fame with her stint in Uttaran and became a household name. Given her popularity, she is said to be the highest-paid contestant of this season.

Mahira Sharma

Naagin 3 actress Mahira is also said to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Koena Mitra

Original Saki Saki girl Koena Mitra on Friday extended advance Durga Pooja wishes to her fans. Post this, fans have been speculating that she might enter the show.

Shehnaaz Gill

Punjabi model, actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill is also a probable contestant this season. She has many singles like Kala Shah Kala, Shartaan and Chadra under her name.

Aarti Singh

Comedian Krushna Abhishek’s sister Aarti may also participate on the show. She was last seen in Udaan essaying the role of Poonam Shroff. This will be Arti’s first reality show.

Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet made headlines when she announced her exit from Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega just two months after joining it. She was earlier married to actor Shaleen Bhanot.

Ashwini Koul

Ashwini was a part of Splitsvilla 6 and 7 and was seen in shows like Boys, Warrior High and Sadda Haq and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aisi Bhi among others. He reportedly left Tara From Satara to be a part of the controversial reality show.

Abu Malik

Music composer Abu is Anu Malik’s younger brother and stand-up comedian Adaar Malik’s father. He is a writer and also owns a business of organizing live show in India. He is said have produced and performed in nearly 10,000 shows around the globe.

