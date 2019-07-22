Siddharth Shukla to Participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13?
As per reports, the showmakers have been trying to approach Siddharth Shukla for quite some time now, and after constant persuasion he has agreed to be a part of the upcoming season.
The buzz around probable contestants to join Bigg Boss 13 has already begun. Reportedly, this year, the reality show will get back to its original format and will only have celebrity participants. As per the latest reports, actor Siddharth Shukla's has agreed to participate in the reality show.
A report in an entertainment portal has suggested that the showmakers have been trying to approach the actor for quite some time now, and after constant persuasion, he has agreed to be a part of the upcoming season. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same.
Siddharth has been a popular face on television with shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak among others. He has also been part of a number of reality shows. While he participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 6) as a contestant, he has been a host for India's Got Talent for two seasons. He was also the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7.
Apart from television, he also starred in 2014’s film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.
Recently, it was reported that Bollywood actor Chunky Panday's name is apparently confirmed for Bigg Boss 13. As per the report, the actor is the first confirmed contestant of the next season. However, neither the makers nor the actor himself has made any official confirmation.
Bigg Boss, which began in 2006, is an adaptation of international reality show, Big Brother. In India, it now has Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil versions too.
This year, the location of the Bigg Boss house will change from Lonavala to Mumbai. It will be shot in Film City, Goregaon, and will be hosted by Salman Khan.
