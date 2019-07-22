Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Siddharth Shukla to Participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13?

As per reports, the showmakers have been trying to approach Siddharth Shukla for quite some time now, and after constant persuasion he has agreed to be a part of the upcoming season.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Siddharth Shukla to Participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13?
As per reports, the showmakers have been trying to approach Siddharth Shukla for quite some time now, and after constant persuasion he has agreed to be a part of the upcoming season.
Loading...

The buzz around probable contestants to join Bigg Boss 13 has already begun. Reportedly, this year, the reality show will get back to its original format and will only have celebrity participants. As per the latest reports, actor Siddharth Shukla's has agreed to participate in the reality show.

A report in an entertainment portal has suggested that the showmakers have been trying to approach the actor for quite some time now, and after constant persuasion, he has agreed to be a part of the upcoming season. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same.

Siddharth has been a popular face on television with shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak among others. He has also been part of a number of reality shows. While he participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 6) as a contestant, he has been a host for India's Got Talent for two seasons. He was also the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7.

Apart from television, he also starred in 2014’s film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Recently, it was reported that Bollywood actor Chunky Panday's name is apparently confirmed for Bigg Boss 13. As per the report, the actor is the first confirmed contestant of the next season. However, neither the makers nor the actor himself has made any official confirmation.

Bigg Boss, which began in 2006, is an adaptation of international reality show, Big Brother. In India, it now has Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil versions too.

This year, the location of the Bigg Boss house will change from Lonavala to Mumbai. It will be shot in Film City, Goregaon, and will be hosted by Salman Khan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram