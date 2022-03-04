Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Neha Shetty's DJ Tillu Now Streaming on Aha Video

Actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty-starrer Telugu film DJ Tillu is now available for streaming on Telugu OTT platform Aha Video. The film was released in theatres on February 12 and is now available for streaming in less than a month. The streaming platform had acquired the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of DJ Tillu.

Aha Video has shared a poster featuring Siddhu and Neha and announced that the film was now available on their platform.

“DJ Tillu, a lazy young man, spends his time chasing girls. When a local DJ and his affair with a young woman put him square in the middle of a crime, he must do his best to get out of the predicament he is in,” Aha Video said on its platform while describing the film.

Aha Video is aggressively promoting DJ Tillu after buying the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of the film. It is aiming to get a huge viewership. The movie is 124-minute long, and it has received a U/A certificate from the censor board certification.

Apart from the lead pair of Siddhu and Neha, the film also features actors Brahmaji, Prince Cecil in important roles. The film had received mixed reviews after its theatrical release. DJ Tilu, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 27.5 crore at the box office.

The music of DJ Tillu has been composed by Sricharan Pakala. Apart from playing the titular character, Siddhu Jonnalagadda has written the screenplay and dialogues for the film. It has been directed by Director Vimal Krishna and produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments by Naga Vamsi.

