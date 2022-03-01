Siddhu Jonnalagadda's DJ Tillu Grosses Rs 16.5 Crores in Less Than 3 Weeks of Release

Telugu crime comedy film DJ Tillu has grossed over Rs 16.5 crores worldwide after sixteen days of its release. The movie features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty in the lead roles along with other Telugu actors like Prince Cecil and Brahmaji.

The film witnessed a decent opening at the box office owing to its stress-busting comedy and has fetched profit to each of its distributors.

DJ Tillu has been directed by Vimal Krishna, who has also co-written the film with Siddhu Jonnalagadda. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has produced the film under the banner Sithara Entertainments.

What’s surprising is that the collections of DJ Tillu remained steady even after the release of the Telugu Blockbuster Bheemla Nayak. The movie is also proving to be a viable alternative for those not getting tickets to Bheemla Nayak.

The storyline of DJ Tillu revolves around a young man, who aspired to be a DJ. Eventually, he falls for a girl in a club and they both enter into a relationship.

The first hour of the movie features sharp humour and punchy lines with Siddhu Jonnalagadda stealing the show with his witty performance. His body language also adds to the fun, making the audience laugh at regular intervals. Post the commercial success of the film, its production team has now decided to come up with its sequel, which is expected to go into production soon.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bheemla Nayak has set the box office on fire, grossing nearly Rs 150 crore within four days of its release. The movie has been directed by Saagar K Chandra and is a remake of the Malayalam film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum released in 2020.

The music of Bheemla Nayak has been composed by S. Thaman, and it was released worldwide on February 25.

