Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Shoot for Music Video in the Rain, First Look Revealed

Bigg Boss 13 might be over, but fans continue to see Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill together. The former contestants, who sparked dating rumours during their stay in the house, continue to work together. Sidharth made appearances in Shehnaaz's reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, and now, the two of them will be starring in a music video together.

The pair was recently shooting for the song in Madh Island. Pictures from the shoot have surfaced on social media. Sidharth, who is known for playing lead roles in Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, will be seen romancing Shehnaaz Gill in the song sung by Darshan Raval.

In the photo shared by the paparazzi, the two are seen standing in the rain, holding each other's hands. The picture is ought to make SidNaaz fans happy. Take a look:

This is the third music video in the making involving former Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were seen together in a music video titled 'Baarish' recently. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are set to share screen-space again in a music video titled 'Kalla Sohna Nai', which is releasing soon.

The music video is Sidharth's first project after 'Bigg Boss 13', whereas Shehnaaz is currently seen looking for a suitable groom for herself in the ongoing swayamvar show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'.