Sidharth & Kiara: 'Wish We Could Make A Longer Film Or Series On Captain Batra'

Actors Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in conversation with CNN News18’s Shweta Rashmi spoke about the upcoming film Shershaah which will be releasing on August 12 on Amazon Prime video. The actors opened up on how they wished they could have made a bigger film or a series on the story. T

hey further went on to talk about their roles and their prep for them also spoke about the most challenging scene in the film and how difficult it was for them to shoot the climax scene as it was extremely emotional.

Shershaah is one of the most awaited films of the year which will see apparent real life couple, Sidharth & Kiara.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.