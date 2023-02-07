Online encyclopedia platform Wikipedia has already declared Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as husband and wife. While fans are eagerly waiting for Sidharth and Kiara to drop their first wedding pictures, the actors’ Wikipedia pages have already been updated, calling them each other’s spouses.

Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding ceremony took place in Jaisalmer on Tuesday, Feb. 7. A close-door affair, families and closest friends only were invited to the ceremony. However, the paparazzi stationed outside have been sharing glimpses of the wedding venue.

Earlier in the day, videos of Sid’s baraat outside the Suryagarh Palace surfaced online. In one of the videos, a group of musicians traditionally seen performing at weddings during baraats were spotted outside the Palace preparing to make an entry. Men were dressed in white and pink turbans, and had flowers and other equipment for the baraat. We cannot wait to see Sid hop on a horse and make his way to the wedding.

The sangeet and mehendi functions took place on Monday at the Suryagarh Palace. An IANS report revealed a special mandap has been decorated with indigenous and foreign flowers in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace hotel for the wedding ceremony.

Reports are also rife that Sidharth and Kiara will be hosting their wedding reception on February 12 to which not only Bollywood celebrities but media personnel will also be invited. According to a report in India Today, Kiara and Sidharth will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai on February 12, and they will invite the media to attend as guests. The couple wishes to celebrate their marriage with everyone who has supported their journey.

Sidharth and Kiara’s love story is believed to have begun on the sets of Shershaah. The couple was rumoured to be dating for a while before they seemingly confirmed it on Koffee With Karan 7 last year.

