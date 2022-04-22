Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Break-Up? Here's What We Know

Here’s some sad news for all Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fans. If a recent report by BollywoodLife.com is to be believed, the Shershaah couple has parted ways. While the exact reason for their break-up is not known, the source cited by the entertainment portal claimed that Sidharth and Kiara have stopped meeting each other.

“Sidharth and Kiara have parted their ways. The couple has stopped meeting each other as they are fallen out of love. The reason behind their separation is best known to them. But their breakup is indeed disheartening,” the source claimed.

The source further said that while fans were expecting Sidharth and Kiara to tie the knot soon, nobody knows what went wrong between the two. “Sidharth and Kiara bonded very well there was a time that many thought they will end up getting hitched, however, fate decided otherwise. We wonder what went wrong between the couple and we hope that they sort it out if there is any possibility,” the source cited by BollywoodLife.com added.

Sidharth and Kiara were rumoured to be dating for a long time now. They were often spotted together for dinner dates or for vacations. However, the two never confirmed their relationship in public.

On the work front, Kiara will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. The film is all set to hit the screens on May 20. The actress also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul in her pipeline. Apart from this, Kiara will also share the screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra has a number of other projects lined up as well. The actor will be seen in Mission Majnu along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Karan Johar’s Yodha in his pipeline. Sidharth has also been working on Thank God along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He also joined Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut series Indian Police Force.

