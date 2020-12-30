Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Leave for Maldives to Celebrate New Year 2021

The year 2020 is finally bidding us farewell and with 2021 just a couple of days away, many B-town celebrities have left for their New Year holiday destinations. After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt left for a family holiday to Rajasthan, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have also reportedly left for Maldives to ring in the New Year 2021.

Unlike Ranbir and Alia, Kiara and Sidharth have not confirmed their relationship yet but the two are often spotted together. Notably, the two were also said to have celebrated New Year 2020 together on an African safari. They were also spotted together at the Mumbai airport after they came back from the trip.

This time around, paparazzi caught them at the airport while they were leaving for Maldives. Sidharth was dressed in a grey jacket and orange pants, while Kiara looked in the holiday mood as she donned a beach hat. She was wearing tie-dye pants and white coloured gunjee top. Both of them were twinning in sports shoes with Sidharth wearing white shoes and Kiara's shoes were a combination of purple and white.

The shutterbugs followed the rumoured couple all the way to the entrance of the airport. Both Sidharth and Kiara were wearing face masks in line with the Covid-19 protocol.

The rumoured couple are working together in director Vishnuvardhan’s Shershaah. Sidharth will be essaying the role of Captain Vikram Batra who sacrificed his life in the 1999 Kargil War. Kiara will be portraying the role of Dimple Cheema, who was the fiancée of Captain Vikram.

Apart from this movie with Sidharth, Kiara is also doing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Jug Jugg Jeeyo with actor Varun Dhawan. She was last seen in Indoo ki Jawani in the titular role.