Even though Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have not officially confirmed their wedding date, various reports claim that the Shershaah stars will tie the knot on February 6. Not just this, it is also being said that their pre-wedding festivities will begin tonight (February 4). Amid all this, latest reports claim that Sidharth and Kiara will also be hosting a star-studded reception in Mumbai in the coming days.

As reported by Indiatoday.in, Sidharth and Kiara will be hosting their wedding reception on February 12 in which not only Bollywood celebrities but media personnel will also be invited. “Sid and Kiara will most likely host their Mumbai reception on 12th of February. Not just that, they will be inviting media to attend the reception as guests, like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh did. They really want to celebrate the joyous milestone in their life with everyone, including the media, who have supported their journey,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has already arrived in Jaisalmer with her family whereas Sidharth Malhotra will be reaching the venue in a short while. Reportedly, several big names including Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Isha Ambani, Ram Charan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput among others will attend the much-awaited wedding.

Earlier, a report by Bollywood Life claimed that the Mission Majnu star’s family is preparing a musical performance to welcome Kiara into the family. “The song is choreographed by the family member of Sidharth only and the dance performance by the family members is going to leave Kiara teary-eyed. Kiara and Sidharth will also be doing their special loved fill performance," the report mentioned. Not just this, but is also being said that Shahid Kapoor will also be keeping his Koffee With Karan promise and will perform at Sidharth and Kiara’s Sangeet ceremony.

